Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Grows By 157.9%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the June 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $193,000.

NFJ stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

