Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Drops By 69.4%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vitru stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 116.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,310 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Vitru worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $377.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

