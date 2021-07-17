Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Declines By 69.4%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNNVF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Vonovia stock remained flat at $$68.88 during trading on Friday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $74.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

