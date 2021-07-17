Short Interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Declines By 20.6%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 567,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, insider Joelle Grunberg sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $75,808.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,760.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,629. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWW opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.