Short Interest in Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Decreases By 60.7%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 912,100 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 2,320,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84. Xinyi Glass has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.37.
About Xinyi Glass
