Short Interest in Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Decreases By 60.7%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 912,100 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 2,320,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84. Xinyi Glass has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

