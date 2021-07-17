Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to announce sales of $179.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.46 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $729.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $730.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $793.57 million, with estimates ranging from $791.10 million to $796.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 2,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,928,504. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.66. 308,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,627. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

