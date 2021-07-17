Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €49.00 by Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.73 ($60.86).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €53.74 ($63.22) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €48.96. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €52.56 ($61.84). The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion and a PE ratio of 35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

