Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMMNY opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.56.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

