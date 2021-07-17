Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNLAY opened at $8.20 on Friday. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

