Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Stock Position Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 184,868 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHI. HSBC upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of SHI opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

