SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.