SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.97 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $253,189,172. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

