Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Short Interest Update

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the June 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,502,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WDLF stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 57,457,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,321,547. Social Life Network has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Social Life Network alerts:

Social Life Network Company Profile

Social Life Network, Inc, a technology company, licenses Social Life Network Software as a Service (SaaS) Internet platform to residential real estate industry and various sports verticals. Its platform is a cloud-based social network and e-commerce system that could be accessed by a web browser or mobile application that allows end-users to socially connect with one another and their customers to market and advertise their products and services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Life Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Life Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.