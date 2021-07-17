South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SJI. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

NYSE SJI opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.48. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

