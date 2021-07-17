Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPXSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.15. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of $122.70 and a one year high of $180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.