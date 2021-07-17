Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.78.

SR opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

