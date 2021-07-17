Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter worth $91,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter worth $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 104.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.