Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.30.

SPT stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.50.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,291 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $34,706,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $16,881,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $14,471,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

