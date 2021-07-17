SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

