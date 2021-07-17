SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on SSR Mining to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining stock opened at C$20.39 on Friday. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$17.29 and a one year high of C$33.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.39%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.