SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Trading 2.6% Higher

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$20.96 and last traded at C$20.93. 397,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 700,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.39%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

