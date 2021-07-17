Stafi Market Capitalization Tops $8.43 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Stafi has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00034232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00234045 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00034449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

