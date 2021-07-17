Stephen K. Guillaume Sells 5,956 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,956 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $241,158.44.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHYF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.