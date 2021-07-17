Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $8,929,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth $10,529,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $6,307,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,774,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

