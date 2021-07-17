Stephens Inc. AR Has $162,000 Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Plains GP by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 916,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 471,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

PAGP stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

