Stephens Inc. AR Has $195,000 Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

NYSE:UBS opened at $14.87 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

