Stephens Inc. AR Has $93,000 Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,145 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,815 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $2,843,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.