Stephens Inc. AR Invests $214,000 in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DWAS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $515,000.

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $81.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $96.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

