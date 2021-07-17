Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 81,620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,575 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $67.25 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

