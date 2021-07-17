Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,900 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $9,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,231,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 984,876 shares valued at $103,788,451. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

