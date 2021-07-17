StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.91. 224,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

