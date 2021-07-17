Steven F. Siegel Sells 7,500 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

