Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

