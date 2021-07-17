Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.41 Million Holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $66.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

