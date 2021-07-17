Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $111.48 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.82%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

