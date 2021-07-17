Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of O-I Glass worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $33,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 486,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,932,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OI. Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

