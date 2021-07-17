Stifel Nicolaus Cuts B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to C$9.50

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.86.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 126,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,757,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,151 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1,032.0% in the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 361,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

