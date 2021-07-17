Stifel Nicolaus Trims Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Target Price to C$1.80

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRTNF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

