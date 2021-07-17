STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.43 ($44.04).

A number of research firms have commented on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 12th.

STM stock opened at €32.17 ($37.85) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.67.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

