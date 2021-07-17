Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 1,915 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,396% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALBO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

ALBO opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $676.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

