Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STOK. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

