StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 249,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,114,652 shares.The stock last traded at $57.85 and had previously closed at $60.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

