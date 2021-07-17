StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

SNEX stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 77,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,673. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $173,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 16,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $1,116,806.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,358. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

