Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Set at C$21.00 by TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$21.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.42.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

