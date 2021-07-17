Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.66 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMMCF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.87.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.