Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

SMLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of SMLP opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. On average, analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $866,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

