Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday. They set a positive rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.32.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 1,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $36,018,000.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

