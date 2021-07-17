Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Raised to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:SU opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.83.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

