Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Short Interest Up 53.7% in June

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 8,020,000 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NOVA stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

