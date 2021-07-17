Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $80.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.45.

Several research firms have commented on RUN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Sunrun news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $487,016.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $5,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $18,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.82.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

